Nintendo is not immune to leaks, one of the most scandalous was the one suffered by its Super Smash Bros. franchise. Today we know that this misfortune was caused by a son of a Nintendo employee and that cost his father his job.

If you are a fan of the fighting series Nintendosurely you were one of those who patiently waited for news about Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS y Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.

These deliveries went down in history for starring in one of Nintendo's biggest leaks, as it ruined the surprise of the announcement of 8 characters and more new features which would include the game months before its release.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Son of Nintendo employee leaked Super Smash Bros.

The leak dates back to August 2014 and many have believed that the American video game ratings board ESRB was responsible for the leak, but the truth is that it was her fault the son of a Nintendo employee.

DidYouKnowGaming had the opportunity to contact sources related to the ESRB and they confessed that it is almost impossible that the board makes leaks, since there is a lot of surveillance and security so that employees do not share content from unreleased or announced titles online.

Thanks to Nintendo sources, today we know that the leak was linked to an employee of Nintendo of America responsible for the localization and ESRB compliance. However, the interesting thing is that the worker was not responsible, but rather his son had access to this content and was the one who ultimately disclosed it on the Internet.

Young man leaked Super Smash Bros. and ended his father's career at Nintendo

Although it is not known with certainty how he achieved it, one of the sources speculates on the possibility that the employee's son may have used one of his father's devices to access the material hosted on Nintendo networks, which he captured with a external camera.

This source assures that after the leak was discovered, Nintendo tracked what happened and found the employee, who was because of his son. fired.

Despite this, the young man would not have been the person who directly leaked all this content to the Internet. Apparently the son would have obtained the material to share it only with his circle of trusted friendsthinking that the information would not come out of there, but unfortunately everything got out of control and the leak was spread in every corner of the Internet, which ended up ending his father's career at Nintendo.

In case you missed it: Is Nintendo already developing a new Super Smash Bros.?

What do you think of this anecdote? Tell us in the comments.

The latest installment in the series, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

Related video: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: How did it become the best crossover?

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News