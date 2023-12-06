Suara.com – The experience of being a new mother is being felt by many young Indonesian artists. These artists and celebrities can finally experience the role of a mother after giving birth to their first child.

Are you curious about which Indonesian artists will become mothers in 2023? Check out the full review below.

1. Sivia Azizah

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/siviazizah)

Not long after getting married, Sivia Azizah announced the news of her pregnancy. Then on March 25 2023, this former BLINK member gave birth to her first child. Even though she is busy being a young mother, Sivia is still active in singing. He even takes his children with him to work, you know.

2. Adinda Azani

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/dindazani)

Married to Armand Zachary Sukandar in 2022, Adinda Azani gave birth to her first son on April 13 2023. She and Armand named their son Arthura Zachni Kala Sukandar. Meanwhile, Adinda Azani’s cute face, who has become a mother, makes her even more excited, especially when she takes a photo with her child.

3. Mirriam Eka

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/mariaeka_)

Married to Julian Jacob in January 2023, Mirriam Eka caused a stir because she gave birth on May 22 2023. Even though they received insults, Mirriam and Julian chose to be indifferent and still felt happy with the birth of their first daughter.

4. Syahra Larez

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/syahralarez_new)

Model and artist Syahra Larez officially assumed mother status after her first son was born. Rizky Billar’s former lover gave birth to a baby boy named Kenny Shankara Buana on May 22 2023.

5. Nimaz Dewantary

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/nimazdewantary)

Former child artist Nimaz Dewantary is known to have married Radifan Mirza in 2022. From his marriage, Nimaz, who had been away from the world of entertainment for a long time, was blessed with a daughter. The artist, who is now a clinical psychologist, gave birth to her first daughter on July 12 2023 at Brawijaya Hospital.

6. Julie Estelle

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/julstelle)

At the age of 34, the beautiful actress Julie Estelle officially became a mother after her beautiful daughter was born. Julie Estelle gave birth in Singapore on July 20 2023. Until now, Julie Estelle has chosen to protect her baby’s privacy by keeping her face a secret.

7. Masayu Clara

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/masayuclara)

From her marriage to Qausar Harta, Masayu Clara was blessed with a pair of twins. Masayu Clara’s two male children were named Lam and Vee respectively. Masayu gave birth by caesarean section on August 9, 2023 and officially became a mother.

8. Jennifer Coppen

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/jennifercoppenreal20)

The fruit of Jennifer Coppen and Dali Wassink’s love was born healthy and safely on August 28 2023. Jennifer Coppen’s beautiful, white-faced first daughter was named Kamari Sky Wassink. Not long after Kamari was born, Jennifer and Dali got married in Bali.

9. Sisca Kohl

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/siscakohl)

Celebrity and wife of the famous YouTuber Jess No Limit, Sisca Kohl, is the mother of a beautiful daughter named Sophia Eleanor Justin. Sisca Kohl gave birth to her first daughter in Singapore on September 8 2023. Sisca and Jess No Limit, who have just become parents, look united in caring for Sophia together.

10. Ashley Zee

Indonesian Artist Becomes Mother in 2023. (Instagram/zhrtiaraashilla)

Having experienced two miscarriages, Ashilla Zee finally gave birth to her first child healthy and safely. The former BLINK member’s first daughter was born on September 22 2023. Sofia Hazel Tiara was chosen as the name for Ashilla’s beautiful little daughter.

Becoming a mother for the first time certainly teaches these young artists a lot of experiences. Even though they are busy taking care of their children with their new status as young mothers, they are still continuing their careers.

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah