Suara.com – Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol predicted the progress of the Indonesian national team at Euro 2024. He said that La Furia Roja's chance of winning the championship was quite big because of the presence of a number of promising young players.

This was conveyed by Puyol when attending a press conference at INews Tower, Jakarta, Monday (18/12/2023). Quite confidently, the man with the same long hair is confident that Spain will be able to excel at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 will take place in Germany on June 14-July 14 next year. The Spanish national team is in Group B with Italy, Croatia and Albania.

You could say this is a hellish group. Moreover, there are Italy and Croatia whose strengths are certainly very dangerous when competing.

“The Spanish national team currently has a lot of young talent, of course it will have a good chance at Euro 2024,” said Puyol.

“These young players have a lot of experience, and they have high enthusiasm and this experience is what they will show at Euro 2024,” continued the player who spent his entire football career at Barcelona.

Even though he favors Spain, his home country, Puyol has predictions for other countries. Three teams are said to be competitors for Luis de la Fuente's fleet at Euro 2024.

“My favorite teams are Spain, Germany, France and England. The two teams that will go to the final in my opinion are Spain and France,” he added.

“France has a good chance, there are also teams that could potentially win, such as England, Germany and so on,” concluded the 45 year old man.