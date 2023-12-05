Sony prepared an end-of-year campaign to pamper its players. Thanks to this, fans of the brand will be able to enjoy one of the benefits of PlayStation Plus at no cost for a few days. As you probably already imagine, we are referring to the online multiplayerwhat It will be free for a limited time and without requirements involved.

PlayStation Plus will offer free online multiplayer

Online multiplayer on PS5 and PS4 will be free for a few days

If you don’t have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, but still want to have a good time with your friends, you should know that you will be able to do so at no cost very soon. This is thanks to the fact that Sony will offer a weekend of free multiplayer.

Mark your calendar, as the promotion will be available from December 9 to 10, that is, this coming weekend. So you still have a few days to agree with your friends and decide which titles you will enjoy together on PS5 or PS4.

Online multiplayer will be available without a subscription to all players starting at 12:01 AM on December 9. The good news is that there are no prerequisites to meet, so anyone can take advantage of the promotion.

“Online multiplayer is available without a PlayStation Plus subscription, so players can battle it out directly or with other players online,” Sony said.

