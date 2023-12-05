Marlene Engelhorn, the heiress who gave up 4 billion and is fighting for fairer taxation

Marlene Engelhorn she is the young heiress of the chemical giant BASF. She chose to give up 4 billion inheritance and to actively commit to ensuring that the distribution of wealth is more equitable. Starting with herself.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, it has been fighting for one for years fairer taxationas a member of the international association ‘Millionaires for Humanity’, and founded the movement together with 49 other heirs of immense fortunes AG Tax Lawbetter known as Tax Me Now. In a video is alongside Oxfam for the ‘Great Wealth’ signature collection which asks Europe for taxation on large assets to finance essential interventions in the sectors of work, healthcare, school and the fight against climate change.

In the clip the woman states: “Tax the super rich like me more. Let’s collect 1 million signatures for the European Union to act.”

