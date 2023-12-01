The Leonese has said that from a very young age he was predestined to make people laugh because his second surname is Feliz. Regarding his childhood, Leo Harlem has spoken about his references, among which Gila or Tip y Coll stands out.

When talking about fame, the guest told Joaquín that he feels more popular than famous. “We are famous because we do work that people like,” said the monologist.

Leo Harlem has stated that fame “always gives you more than it takes away, but you also face difficult moments.”

The comedian has assured that the worst thing about fame is “meeting a group of mangaos at night, because they give you the octopus.”

Leo Harlem has tried to work on a technique to avoid this type of uncomfortable situations, “there are a few hours after 1 in the morning that you have to try to avoid it, but the rest of the day is fabulous,” said Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.

The monologist has highlighted a very nice thing about fame, being able to collaborate with associations, help people and give visibility.