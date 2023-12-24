If you are more of a Kings than a Santa Claus and you are thinking about what to give to the gamer in the family, the best way to kill all the possible birds with one stone is without a doubt this pack that PcComponentes offers you: includes keyboard, mouse, headphones and mousepad at a very reasonable (and discounted) price, and you can have it at home in just a couple of days, for 89.90 euros, with free shipping included.

Corsair gaming pack: includes K55 RGB Pro keyboard, HS55 Stereo headphones, Harpoon RGB Pro mouse and MM100 mousepad

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the Corsair gaming pack at the best price





The usual price of the pack is 129 euros, but now that you can buy it for 89.90 euros with free shipping included, you will be saving about 39 euros. In addition, PcComponentes delivers it to your home in just a couple of days, perfectly in time to give as a gift on Three Kings Day.

Buying each of its elements separately would cost us about 141 euros since the keyboard has an official price of 49.99 euros, the same as the headphones. The mouse, for its part, has a recommended price of 29.99 and the mousepad at 10.98 euros.

This pack is designed for those who need to complete their entire setup with a single purchase and therefore includes the K55 RGB Pro keyboardalong with the mouse companion Harpoon RGB Pro and the acuirculares HS55 plus the mat MM100.





He K55 RGB Pro keyboard It is a Spanish QWERTY model with RGB lighting which stands out for being complete, with a numerical pad, as well as 6 dedicated keys for gaming. It has anti-ghosting technology, with 12 keys that include it, and also has multimedia keys and is compatible with Elgato Stream Deck, with 6 keys for this use.





For his part, the mouse Harpoon RGB PRO It is a mouse with a USB cable that has RGB lighting AND an optical sensor, with an adjustable resolution, ranging from 200 to 12,000 DPI. It weighs only 85 grams and offers us 6 buttons.





As for the auriculares HS55 StereoIt must be said that they are also a wired model, aimed at gaming and with a flexible rod microphone. They have 50mm neodymium drivers, weigh 273 grams and offer a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz.





Finally, say that the mat MM100It must be said that it is made of woven cloth with a non-slip rubber base and that it comes with the Corsair logo and measures 32×27 cm as well as a thickness of 3 mm.

Images | corsair

