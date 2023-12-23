We were not comfortable with it. We had the nasty suspicion that, despite the enormous hype, the BMW M3 Touring would be something of a rocket. In the sense of 'a huge bang and then nothing more'. In other words: that, except for people who write for car magazines and about four others, no one was actually waiting for a 3-series station wagon from the M division.

Around this time last year – as we were counting down the days to when we'd get our hands on the keys to this perfect 500bhp, 500-litre boot unit – skeptics pointed to the prevailing preference for super-SUVs (such as the X3 M). And how BMW's old M5 Tourings excelled at the time by taking root in the showrooms. Oh, and the new XM turned out to be a three-ton turd. You can have one mistake a year, but two quickly becomes a crisis.

Fortunately: People also buy the M3 Touring

The panic turns out to be completely unnecessary. Not only is the Touring a triumph of dynamics, it is also selling very well. In 2023, 45 percent of people who went for an M3 opted for the wagon instead of the sedan, and the niche mobile with the long roof is currently sold out well into 2024. Rightly so.

No, we still can't handle those nostrils. But to bring such a wonderfully uncompromising, everyone-friendly Swiss army knife to the market, just when the Mercedes-AMG C 63 has gone off track, is a smart example of product planning.

The M3 Touring hits the target on all levels. It's superbly finished and extremely generously equipped, and yet it'll make your palms sweat, your throat dry and you'll gasp for breath on the road between home and wherever you need to go.

The M3 Touring will soon have a big brother

We only have to take one look at a winner to recognize him as such. The same goes for BMW. Boosted by the 'we told you so?' effect, the next trick from the M division will be the same treatment for the new 5-series, with an M5 Touring of over 700 hp. Bring it on!