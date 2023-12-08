Alexa It is Amazon’s voice assistant, which allows you to control it with your voice on any of the compatible devices. Knowing how you can delete your Alexa voice recordings can give you back a good portion of your privacy.

This desire for greater privacy is sparked by the fact that a device that has Alexa records the interactions held, with the aim, according to the brand, of improving the service.

In these recordings they may have all kinds of information, from what you have asked, what you have looked at, what you have requested or even if you delete something manually.

For all this, the fact of want to delete your Alexa voice audios It is something important if you want to safeguard your privacy.

Delete your Alexa voice recordings:

Alexa: records and listens to you

Many people believe that Alexa smart speakers (for example) are always listening to what we say in the background, even if we are talking about something that is not important, something that they consider as a violation of privacy.

Another reason why many users do not trust this type of technology is because of Amazon’s treatment of what it records and how it handles all that information.

Amazon fixes and makes clear some points that may be considered controversial.

For example, the company ensures that Alexa is not always listening and that she only does so when she wakes up with the activation word. At that moment is when what you have asked for is sent to the cloud to request the required information, which is saved on the device in case you need it later.

Amazon also gives as an example that they are not listening continuously, the fact that their Amazon Echo devices light up when they are listening.

The eavesdroppers are used by Amazon to train Alexa’s voice recognition and improve its product. This is called supervised machine learningsomething that allows the company to review small audio samples to ensure the accuracy of the assistant training.

From here, it is evident that it is up to each individual to believe Amazon or not.

How to delete your conversation history with Alexa using the app

If you still want to safeguard your privacy and decide to delete your Alexa voice recordings, you should use the Alexa app for your mobile device.

The first thing you should do is locate your privacy settings in the Alexa app, and then delete your voice recordings, as follows:

Once you have downloaded the Amazon Alexa application on your mobile, both Android and iPhone, log in with your account by entering the appropriate email address and password. Tap on the tab Further in the lower right corner and then go to Setting. Finds Alexa Privacy and tap on Check voice history. Press the dropdown menu Showing and then go to Filter by date. Choose the date range in which you want to delete the voice recording, but if you want to delete everything, you must choose All history. Select each device the profile for which you want to delete voice recordings or tap All devicesyou choose. Click on Delete all recordings and then check the popup to see if it is correct. All you have to do is click on Eliminate and the selected voice recordings are deleted from your account.

How to delete your Alexa voice recordings using the web

You can do all these steps from the web if you don’t want to have to use your smartphone.

To delete your Alexa voice recordings using the web browser, you must do the following:

Visit the official Alexa Voice History page using the browser you normally use. Log in in your Amazon account. Select the dropdown menu Showing and go to Filter by date. Choose the date range for which you want to delete the voice recording. Choose All history if you want to delete all voice recordings. Select each device and profile for which you want to delete voice recordings. To delete all voice recordings, tap All devices and profiles. Toque Delete all recordingscheck that everything is fine and finally click on Eliminate.

How to delete your Alexa voice recordings automatically

If you’ve deleted old recordings, new ones will continue to be recorded unless you automate the deletion process.

Once you have set it up you will no longer have to worry about manually deleting voice recordings.

The steps to automatically delete your Alexa voice recordings are as follows:

Open the Amazon Alexa application on your mobile. Tap the tab Further in the lower right corner and go to Setting. Click on Alexa Privacy and then Manage your Alexa data. Activate the option Activate voice suppression before continuing. This tells your Amazon Echo device to forget what it was currently listening to. Hit the arrow next to Choose how long recordings will be saved. You can select the option you want. That is to say, Save recordings for 18 months, for 3 months o Do not save any voice recording. Amazon notes that it may take up to 36 hours for changes to take effect. After choosing the best option, click Confirm. You will see a message informing you of what you have chosen, tapping on Confirm so that they finally become effective.

If one of your biggest concerns on this type of device with a voice assistant is privacy, it can be solved by taking several steps to put your mind at ease.

By knowing how to delete your Alexa voice recordings, your privacy will be better protected and you will be able to use this type of device much more confidently.