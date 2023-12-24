For some years now, QR codes have been part of our daily lives. We use them to find out about a restaurant's menu, unlock a public bicycle or connect to a WiFi network, among many other options. Now, you could be a victim of a scam if you are not careful when scanning them.

QR codes are part of our daily lives and, progressively, have become the access route to carry out a multitude of tasks. From checking a restaurant's menu to adding a contact to our agenda. Going through a multitude of daily actions that can simplify our daily lives considerably. However, as their use has become more democratized, they have also become the target of cybercriminals. They use them as a vehicle to steal their victims' data.

The Federal Trade Commission, known in the United States under the acronym FTC, has been one of the main organizations in making this problem visible. Alluding to the fact that cybercriminals could place QR codes in inconspicuous places or through SMS and wait for any user to access them and steal confidential information from them. Such as personal data or, in the worst case, even banking information.

Keep your personal data safe

The FTC recommends that we always make sure we have our password safe from prying eyes. And, in addition, also ensuring that we have two-step authentication to prevent someone from taking advantage of a security breach by trying to access our user account. Currently, most applications and devices offer this option, so we will not have problems carrying out the configuration correctly.

In addition, specifically in the case of QR codes, it also states that, sometimes, it is complex to determine whether the direction towards which the code points is trustworthy or not, since it often shows abbreviated and confusing web addresses that can lead to mistake. Therefore, if we know the address we want to visit, the best thing we can do is access it directly, without intermediate steps. In this way, we will avoid any possible threat that may arise through the use of a QR code.

Caution with QR codes

The National Police has already warned through Twitter of how dangerous it is to scan an unknown QR code. There are many scams that occur through this means and that seek to obtain the personal or banking information of the victims. The National Cybersecurity Institute itself, known as INCIBE, explains that the most common frauds using this type of code are identity theft, injection of malicious code, or even hijacking the device itself.

It is important to distrust any code when, when scanned, it asks us for any type of personal information. In addition, we must also pay attention to some aspects that can reduce the chances of failure, such as consistency between the name of the page and the site we want to access and possible spelling mistakes that may draw our attention.

In addition, we must also ensure that, in fact, there are no stickers added to the original QR code. This is a fairly common way of trying to pass off certain QR codes as authentic, gaining the trust of their victims. However, we should not fall for it and, if in doubt, immediately alert the Police so that they can carry out the relevant inspection.