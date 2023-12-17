The search for the most precise clue leads contestants and guests to make major mistakes. That fine line that separates cunning from what is forbidden is crossed at several moments. On this occasion, Manu Tenorio wanted to use the name Román for the Password “Romance”. Instantly, Cristina Pedroche intervened to invalidate the round: “You can't use the same word.”

A disqualification that did not sit very well with the guest. “I don't see it fair,” he responded indignantly. “But you are saying the root,” Nuria Fergó tried to explain to him to settle the discussion. Failures are the order of the day!

Once the round was over, Manu continued to insist and Pedroche wanted to conclude the debate: “I am totally convinced that no one is agreeing with you, neither the people on the set nor those at home.” Faced with this statement, Manu Tenorio wanted to apologize: “I apologize.” Hit play on the video and relive this great moment!