You have something to watch during the holidays. Car films on the streams!

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max. I'm probably forgetting a few more. The range of streaming services is enormous these days. That is good news for a diverse range of films and series. Bad news for your wallet. Because a subscription to all popular services adds up to quite a bit per month.

We've done some homework for you so you have something to watch during the holidays. Between the chicken legs, oliebollen and apple fritters. These are car films that you can watch on the most famous streams in the coming days!

Netflix

We start with the most famous streaming service among Dutch households. What does this American streaming service have to offer? In terms of mindless entertainment, you're in the right place. Most Fast & Furious films can currently be streamed on Netflix. Just like the Mission Impossible series, which also guarantees the necessary car spectacle with, among others, the BMW M3 and M5 in the leading role.

There is also typical Micheal Bay action in the form of Transformers. These are titles that you have probably seen before. But maybe there is something for you. If you prefer something more serious than a film, there is always Drive to Survive for the enthusiast.

Amazon Prime

The offer on Prime is less spectacular. You can choose from James Bond films with exciting car chases, for example. Unless you're a true Bond fan, there's probably one you haven't seen yet.

Don't forget The Grand Tour, which guarantees hours of viewing pleasure. Perhaps you haven't seen the latest special yet? And that's actually it. There are plenty of Hollywood hits on Prime. However, no titles in which a car plays an extremely important role.

HBO Max

Which brings us to the next streaming giant. What about car films on streams here? HBO is best known for its documentaries and excellent series. The range of films is, in my humble opinion, somewhat disappointing. Let alone car movies.

You can stream the documentary Ferrari: Race to Immortality (2017). Maybe Harry Potter with the flying car? That's actually it. We'll be done quickly, and on!

Disney Plus

When you say Disney Plus, you naturally say Cars. The first part, but also the second and third parts can be streamed. The film Le Mans '66 (2019) can also be seen. Also known as Ford v Ferrari. A wonderful car film that anyone can recommend.

Was that it then? No! Disney understands the car enthusiast. You can see Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) on the service. Are you still cozy on the couch with the family? Then turn on Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005).

Have fun

Like this. We have helped you through the holidays with the necessary hours of viewing pleasure. These were a number of car films, series or documentaries on the best-known streams. Additions? Drop them in the comments. Happy Holidays!

