Documentary makers Ruut van der Beele and Jonah Falke followed the daily life of Katja Tolstoy over the past year. In the documentary you get to know her enthusiasm, you see her at work at the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, during the May 5 celebration in Zwolle and during a visit to the refugee shelter in Kampen. You also see a different side of Katja Tolstoy: as a mother and grandmother, at home with her best friend, her unruly dog, and between companies as an informal caregiver for family members at home and abroad. She appears to be blessed with a lot of humor and irony. Life may be bad enough, and it's important not to forget to laugh.