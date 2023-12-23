Next year will start with everything, as one of the most anticipated games, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, will debut next February. Those in charge of the project had a big surprise for the fans, because they will let them play it before its premiere.

This weekend the Granblue Fest 2023, an event focused on all franchise projects. As part of this event, Cygames offered news of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and confirmed a demo that only players of PlayStation you will be able to enjoy.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How to play the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo? What will it include?

The Japanese company revealed that the demo will be available sometime in January 2024 and will allow gamers PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 enjoy several hours of gameplay before its premiere, scheduled for February 11, and the best of all is that it will be free.

According to the first details, the demo will allow you to play in a way alone or online thanks with up to 3 other people thanks to multiplayer.

In terms of content, the demo will be robust, since it will include a taste of the history mode and the missions modeas well as a tutorial with 11 characters playable enabled.

In case you missed it: The NieR 2B waifu is coming to the Granblue Fantasy fighting game.

Additionally, there will be an incentive to try the demo, as those who do so will be able to unlock content that they can claim in the final game once it is available.

The bad news is that not all fans of Granblue Fantasy Those who are waiting for this promising title will be able to try the demo, since the PC (Steam) community was excluded, so you must have a PlayStation 4 o one PlayStation 5 to be able to enjoy it.

How many characters will Granblue Fantasy: Relink have?

The event was used to confirm that Cagliostro will be part of the roster of selectable characters. Furthermore, the characters Seofon y Tweyen will be added to the game in April 2024 as part of the free post-launch content planned for the title. That said, the base roster will be 19 characters.

Also revealed were the Primal Beasts Excavallion and Vulkan Bollaas well as the enemies Id, Lilith, Gallanza and Maglielle. In addition, it was confirmed that the game will offer more than 100 missions.

This is how Cagliostro will be seen in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you can't wait to find out more about the game, then you won't want to miss a presentation that Cygames has prepared for the next January 11 at 4:00 AM (Mexico City time).

Below you can see the music video of the main theme of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Good Night, Good Morningwhich will be in charge of the artist Nao Toyamawho sings it in English.

Are you waiting for Granblue Fantasy: Relink? Tell us in the comments.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam) and will debut on February 1, 2024. You can find more news related to it if you visit its profile.

Related video: Granblue Fantasy Relink – Avance Trailer | Gamescom 2023

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2, 34

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News