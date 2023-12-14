It's not for nothing that Pokémon is the most lucrative franchise in the world of entertainment. The projects around the IP are numerous and as an example are the films, series or more animations that are in development. Among them, one stands out that is a love letter to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and that you can now see free and in Latin Spanish.

As we told you last August, The Pokémon Company would produce an animated miniseries focused on the most recent titles of the main series, called Pokémon: Paldean Winds o Pokémon: Winds of Paldea.

This animation marks the debut of Ohara, Someone y Hohmacompletely new protagonists who were born precisely with this project, at the same time that it reveals familiar faces for players of Pokémon Scarlet & Violetas Different, Nemo, The legacy y Jonah.

You can now watch Pokémon: Winds of Paldea for free and in Latin Spanish

The series would consist of 4 episodes: Breath Out (Exhale), Breath In (Inhale), Take a Breath (Take a break) y Breath Together (Let's breathe together).

The first was released in mid-September last year and the subsequent ones were released in recent weeks until today, when the fourth and last one debuted.

Pokémon: Paldean Winds features an emotional story with a focus on Paldea

With each episode, approximately 8 minutes duration, students show how they pursue their purpose in the Orange Academy and how the Treasure hunting goes beyond the Academy facilities and reaches the inhabitants and life in Paldea.

Something very interesting is that the animation has a lot of references that suggest that they are previous events to what happens in the main story of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Below you can watch the complete miniseries in English or Latin Spanish.

Have you already seen the miniseries Pokémon: Winds of Paldea? What did you think? Tell us in the comments.

