Disney+ subscribers have access to a lot of content, but usually all of it is exclusive and can only be seen by paying for the service. However, the platform has decided to stretch out and give it a gift to all company lovers by publishing one of his best productions of 2023 for free. Do you want to know how to access it?

If you are a Disney fan, you will surely agree with us when we say that 2023 has not been the studio's best year. In a year that has been marked by the return of the public to cinemas and the return of premieres on the big screen, the streaming service has not had exclusive productions as powerful as could be imagined. One of the bestHowever, it has crossed the borders of the platform and is now available outside of it.

A purely Disney tribute

This year 2023 has marked the 100th anniversary of the company, an entity that was founded on a historic October 16, 1923, when the Disney brothers took the first step to fulfill your dreams. Since then, the company has not stopped innovating, undertaking new projects and looking for a way to become a name that has crucial importance in society, not only in the United States, but in that of the entire world.

As a way to celebrate these 100 years, a multitude of projects have been carried out in 2023. We have seen all kinds of exclusive products, new creations and even film premieres. But by far, what has obtained the most importance throughout this period has been the short Once Upon a Study. And although until now it was only available on Disney+, now you can watch it for free on YouTube.

Magic in less than 10 minutes

This short film premiered in the summer at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and has already caused a sensation. Both fans of Disney history and those who love cinema in general were able to recognize that the work that the production company had done was loaded with emotion and feeling. Not in vain, in less than 10 minutes, the production manages to bring together more than 500 characters, which is not exactly an easy objective to achieve while maintaining the logic and meaning of the story.

When Dan Abraham and Trent Correy got to work on it, they wanted it to be more than just a meeting of random characters. It had to reach deeply into the hearts of the viewers and make them see the importance of the existence of a study like this. For this reason they even reached overcome the usual boundaries and they did something that the public did not expect: recover the presence of the Genie from Aladdin, who was played in a wonderful way by the eternal Robin Williams (without downplaying the relevance of the great Josema Yuste, who did a job up to par in the dubbing into Spanish) .

In order to introduce the Genie and for Robin Williams to leave his mark on this Disney anniversary, what the company did was talk to his heirs to receive the necessary permits. From there they worked for hours on a multitude of recordings that had been made for Aladdin and that were not used in the final film. There was a lot of material and they wanted something that fit perfectly with his appearance in the short. In the end, they did it. This gives added value to the short which, however, we should not think that the only thing it stands out for is that. It has a very large number of winks and curiosities that will make you enjoy it and make you want to see it more than once.

At the moment it only seems that he has published the short Disney's general profile on YouTube and not the local versions, but if they publish it in Spain we will edit the news to embed the code as well. Details like these on dates as special as Christmas are fully appreciated.