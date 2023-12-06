The days of flash drives and Blu-Rays could be numbered, and it is not that they will be replaced by a new technology, but by our own DNA.

This is the proposal of Biomemory, a French company that wants to take the data storage we know to a supreme level, basically using the fabric of life, that is, the ADNto safeguard certain digital data for 150 years.

Basically the people at Biomemory have announced a ADN card, a card similar in size to a standard credit card, and that could store 1 kilobyte of text data, the equivalent of an email of a couple of paragraphs.

According to them, this new technology “demonstrates the potential of molecular computing.” The text would be translated into a series of A, C, G and T, which are the basic components of DNA.

Biomemory

This strand would then be synthesized, dried, and then would have to be sealed onto the DNA card. In fact, they comment that DNA is incredibly dense for storing data, and for example a single gram could contain around 215,000 terabytes.

In this way, for example, certain people could safeguard some of the secrets of their life through this technology and in their own DNA, such as a recipe for success or the recovery phrases for their cryptocurrency wallet.

However, this technology is not feasible to be carried out commercially, basically because it has a price of €1000 to simply store 1 kilobyte of text data.

On the other hand, it must also be taken into account that it would take about eight hours just to encode 1 kilobyte.

The issue does not stop there, but it would then have to be decoded to recover this data, which would be opening a new process that would involve rehydrating the DNA and then sequencing it to read the message.

In any case, the people at Biomemory want to combat climate change with this storage technology, which they say reduces the environmental footprint considerably, and which also promises a useful life of at least 150 years.