The end of the year is approaching, and that always invites us to look back and review all the experiences of the last 12 months. Nintendo wants to encourage you to do this and discover what the games you have played the most on your Nintendo Switch this 2023. How? With the Nintendo's 2023 annual review website.

You can go right here to see the summary of your year playing with Switch. The only thing you need is Sign in with your Nintendo Account and the rest will be done alone. Thus, you will discover which game you have spent the most hours on (raise your hand if you don't have Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on the podium), the genres on which you have focused the most and other interesting data.

Have you had any surprises? What has been your favorite genre? Go ahead and tell us in the comments which games are in your top 3 this year on Switch. Surely there are some hours that you didn't expect.

