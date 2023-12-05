Although the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was scheduled for tomorrow, it has been leaked. In response to this, Rockstar Games has decided to take action on the matter and advance the official premiere, launching the trailer now in his official YouTube channel for everyone.

You can take a look at the GTA VI trailer next:

As you can see, the trailer seems to be full of action, showing a cinematic with a gigantic world and two new protagonists for the series. The jug of cold water comes with the game’s release date, which confirms its launch for 2025or what is the same, more than a year of waiting.

What do you think? Do you want to play GTA 6? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!