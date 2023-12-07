Mercedes-AMG has never been tasked with pimping the current V-class. The only thing you can order is an AMG-line package. To put a V8 in your V-class yourself might be a bit of an exaggeration. So for a Mercedes diesel van that the ignorant may say is an AMG, you can now visit tuner Manhart.

First of all, Manhart has modified the appearance of the Mercedes V 300 d with a body kit from TopCar Design. The package includes all kinds of parts that make the Mercedes diesel van ‘almost look like an AMG’ according to Manhart. At the front there is a new bumper, larger honeycomb grille, air intakes in ‘AMG style’, splitter and additional LED lights.

The hood, side skirts and wheel arches have also been changed. At the rear there is a new bumper with a diffuser and two exhaust pipes on both sides, which is also reminiscent of AMG. Thanks to new springs, the bus is 25 millimeters closer to the ground. By the way, it sits on 20-inch wheels. The optical adjustments added together separately cost a maximum of 11,686 euros.

Specifications of the Mercedes diesel van from Manhart

Manhart only changes one part mechanically. The 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with two turbos receives new software. This increases the power from 240 hp and the torque from 500 Nm to 280 hp and 585 Nm. The interior still seems completely standard, which is special. You would expect that someone who pays so much money for the outside would also have the inside done.