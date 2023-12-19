You might not think so today, but Nissan is one of the pioneers of electric mobility. With the Leaf, they brought virtually the first usable EV onto the market in 2010, but since then the Japanese have somewhat lost their lead. For example, we had to wait until last year before Nissan launched its first electric SUV, while competitors had already discovered that recipe for success years earlier… But the Ariya would be the first to prove that it is worthy of its SUV name.

30,000 inhospitable kilometers

Earlier this year, Nissan announced that it would try to drive from the North to the South Pole with such an Ariya. The electric SUV was only slightly modified for that 'Pole-to-Pole' expedition because although it was equipped with gigantic 39-inch wheels and matching wheel arch extensions, the drivetrain remained completely standard. This was a four-wheel drive e-4ORCE version with two electric motors and an 87 kWh battery. However, it turned out to be a perfect match for the 30,000 kilometer journey, because just ten months after their departure, adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey arrived at the South Pole.

The Ariya had to charge regularly along the way, and they could not always simply look for a charging station in an app. That is why the couple also had a mobile charging station that drew its power from a set of solar panels and a small wind turbine, so that they could also supply the EV with power in inhospitable areas. However, that's not the only reason why the Ramseys spent ten months on the road, because during their journey through North, Central and South America they encountered everything from ice landscapes to deserts. Not an easy terrain for any car, let alone a purely electric SUV.