Paula Espinosa was in La Voz 2020, she was a finalist for Laura Pausini's team and managed to release her first album at the end of the program.

We fell in love with his angelic voice, and during his Audition Pablo López hesitated throughout the song: “Sing that you shit,” he pointed out.

The truth is that Paula has made a very beautiful and special version of the song, although she had to suffer until the last second, which was when Pablo López pressed the button.

The coach had it very complicated because he only had one free place, so he closed the team with Paula: “You are one of my best nightmares,” Pablo López said.

Now it's time to keep dreaming big! This has been Paula's wonderful performance.