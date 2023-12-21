Tonight at 10:45 p.m. comes the outcome of one of the most watched series of the year: Christ and the King. The fiction comes to an end after seven chapters in which we have discovered the true story of Bárbara Rey, tonight the last of the fiction arrives. Her marriage to the tamer has been marked by drugs, vices and abuse.

Ángel and Bárbara face each other in a court battle for the custody of their children. The chapter begins with the funeral of Ángel's father and the star does not hesitate to attend the funeral although she stays behind some bushes. Ángel sees her and asks her to leave, but she only wants to see her children: “You're not going to go near my children,” she points out.

The war between the two is on, what she doesn't imagine is that the tamer has bought the entire company and no one wants to testify in favor of Bárbara, who suffers at the thought of losing her children. The tamer will have no qualms about accusing her of being a bad mother and an unfaithful wife that he has used. The actress will try to defend herself against her terrible accusations by all means, but her prejudices towards her will put her on the ropes…

Desperate, the starlet tries to get the King's help, but once again, Chelo will be the only one to support her unconditionally. The friendship between the two women will take an unexpected step while the trial sentence will forever mark the destiny of Bárbara and Ángel. Don't miss the outcome of Cristo y Rey on Antena 3!