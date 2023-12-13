Bárbara has been forced to reunite with Juan Carlos. Ángel asked him as a favor that they both attend a reception at La Zarzuela to close an important deal with the Arabs; what he did not expect was to discover the truth.

Ángel has connected the dots and has realized that his wife is Juan Carlos's lover. When he finishes the reception he goes to see Cata, her lover, and gets high with her, then he enters the house, full of fury and ready for anything.

Without limits he goes directly to Bárbara Rey: “You are his whore, you are the King's whore.” Barbara doesn't understand anything: “I saw how she touched you,” she points out. The star tells him that he is drunk, but Ángel insists: “You are cheating on me with the King.”

At that moment he grabs her by the face and hits her. Barbara falls to the ground and her husband gives her a brutal beating that doesn't matter to him that she is expecting a child. This is the man she married: a monster.