Denji and Yoru, two characters of great importance in the second part of Chainsaw Man

The second part of the Chainsaw Man manga was not satisfied with bringing back several secondary characters of great importance, also introduced new enemies who have shown great interest in Chainsaw Man, who has become a public figure who causes controversy and arouses both hatred and admiration among citizens.

Yoru is one of the main antagonists of this part of the manga and, as with the enigmatic Famine, there are several the mysteries that surround the character. One of them is precisely the reason why this demon wants end Chainsaw Man's life and the answer to this was given in none other than the exciting Control Demon arc.

The following lines will include spoilers of the chapters 84 and 98 of Chainsaw Man.

Why does Yoru hate Chainsaw Man?

To know the reason why this powerful demon plans take revenge at all costs on Chainsaw Man We must remember two key moments that we saw in the chapters 84 and 98 from the manga.

In it chapter 84 Makima revealed to Kishibe that the Chainsaw Demon has a hidden ability that completely changes the story of Chainsaw Man: all the demons he manages to devour They will cease to exist and will be forgotten by humanity forever, that is, they would not go through any type of reincarnation as happens to them if they die in any other way.

As Makima mentioned in this same chapter, humanity forgot the existence of nuclear weapons because in the past the Chainsaw Demon managed to defeat and devour the demon that represented the fears of said weapons, and it is from this point where we have to move to the chapter 98Chicken and War.

In this chapter, which also explained the origin of Yoru's scars, we see this new antagonist warn that he will take revenge on Chainsaw Man forcing him to vomit nuclear weapons. These words show that Yoru also knows that in the past the Chainsaw Demon devoured the Nuclear Weapons Demonbut why was Yoru so bothered by this?

Yoru, being the Demon of War and the representation of all the fears that humans feel due to a conflict of these characteristics, owes much of its power to fear of nuclear weapons. This is how we discovered that the Chainsaw Demon greatly weakened Yoru's power by making the Demon of Nuclear Weapons cease to exist, so the great hatred that this villain feels is, in reality, resentment for the Demon Chainsaw to the be responsible for turning Yoru into a much weaker demon.

