Although Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece have monopolized all the anime covers in 2023, it is important to remember that this year has seen the emergence of several high-caliber works. One of them has been the unexpected CGI project directed by Yoko Taro, KamiErabi God.App.

After his successful time in video games with the saga Drakengard and its spin-off NieR, the Japanese author decided to venture into the anime industry with a series that bears his distinctive mark. The story follows several teenage influencers who compete against each other to achieve victory in a tournament whose prize is to become God.

Although the first season has been well received, it is true that the use of CGI sometimes raises doubts among anime fans. However, little by little they have been accepting this technique in numerous works. After 12 chapters full of action and, of course, Taro's own craziness, the anime will return in 2024 with a second season that promises to be even more surprising.

KamiErabi God.App It will not be the only Yoko Taro anime that we have “seen” this year, since at the beginning of the year we enjoyed NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, an adaptation of the video game created by the same Japanese director that has been very well received by the audience despite some delays.

In VidaExtra | Analysis of NieR Replicant, the remake that the classic NieR needed to make you fall in love

In VidaExtra | Who is the character in charge of taking the photos of the reward posters in One Piece?