Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Muhammad Isnur did not deny the possibility of a political motive in the alleged sexual violence case involving the Chairman of BEM UI, Melki Sedek Huang. This could be seen when there is proof.

“Just look at the substance first. If it's not proven later, it means there was a (political) motive,” said Isnur when contacted Suara.comTuesday (19/12/2023).

Therefore, Isnur hopes that the judicial process against Melki will also run fairly. Melki must be given the opportunity to explain this case.

“The process provides equal opportunities for everyone to prove themselves,” he explained.

Furthermore, he assessed that BEM UI's action to deactivate Melki quickly was appropriate. The mechanism for resolving this case must be carried out in accordance with the regulations of the Minister of Education and Culture (Permendikbud) and led by the Task Force for the Prevention and Handling of Sexual Violence or the PPKS Task Force.

Furthermore, whether this case needs to be taken to the authorities can be done in accordance with the progress of the campus' internal investigation.

“That was the mechanism that was checked internally by the campus. I think it is appropriate for the PPKS task force to process it,” he concluded.

Previously, the Chair of the UI PPKS Task Force Manneke Budiman confirmed that there were reports of sexual violence allegedly committed by Melki.

“The PPKS UI Task Force has received a report of alleged sexual violence with the person concerned (Melki) as the reported party. The Task Force is currently processing the report,” said Manneke.

Even so, Manneke could not explain in more detail the incident of sexual violence which allegedly involved Melki.

“The task force cannot say much about this because we are bound by a code of ethics for confidentiality,” said Manneke.