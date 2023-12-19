As ((LINK:INTERNO|||Article|||6580173ce9cdb0e477b68ea9|||intuits that Şahika likes Kerim)), Ender wanted to invite the new director of the Holding to dinner at home to see how his sister-in-law acts in front of him and , incidentally, get to know him better. You need to have more information about him!

Furthermore, since he knows that he and Yildiz have met on several occasions and it is very likely that they like each other, Ender has also invited his friend to dinner. What better way to repay her sister-in-law for everything she has done to her than by creating an awkward situation with the boy she likes?

Yildiz is shocked to see Kerim at Ender's house, but no more so than Şahika when she finds out that the new director of the Holding and the young Yilmaz know each other. “We met at Yildiz's company,” explains Kerim, while Kaya's sister observes the hints that are thrown around in bewilderment.

Yildiz pulls Ender aside and asks him what this situation is about. “I did it to spite Şahika. “She gives me the impression that she likes Kerim,” Kaya's wife explains to her friend. Since young Yilmaz doesn't like Şahika either, she's going to let it go, but even so, she's very nervous about Kerim's presence at the dinner.

Already at the table, Şahika tries to make Yildiz look bad in front of Kerim and explains that she and Ender used to get along badly, but the young man doesn't seem to give it much importance. How will the evening end? Is there a love triangle coming up between these three characters?

