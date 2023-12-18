Ferrari has formalized the hiring of Yifei Ye, who last week announced his farewell to Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific.

For a few weeks there have been rumors of a possible landing of the Chinese on the 499P privately entered by AF Corse on which we will see Robert Kubica in action.

While waiting to find out whether the young Asian's plans will still be in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where he gained experience in the LMP2 class before getting into Jota's Porsche LMDh, confirmation has arrived of his inclusion in the line-up of official Maranello drivers.

“When I learned that I would become an official Ferrari driver I was really very excited, for me this is a dream come true,” said Ye.

“The new sporting chapter that opens with the Prancing Horse is undoubtedly an achievement in my career.”

Antonello Coletta, Head of Endurance and Customer Racing, adds: “It is a pleasure to welcome Yifei to Ferrari, a driver who, despite his young age, has been able to highlight himself as one of the fastest in the World Endurance Championship.”

“In Yifei's journey, excellent results in endurance races stand out: starting from this base we are certain that we can build a positive path together within the Prancing Horse family.”

In January Ferrari Competizioni GT will announce all the commitments of its drivers.