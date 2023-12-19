After visiting the headquarters of the company founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1947 for the first time, the 23-year-old describes the emotions and ambitions that are intertwined in his sporting commitment with the Prancing Horse.

Yifei Ye, how did you feel when you learned that you would become an official Ferrari driver?

“I was excited and my heart was beating very fast. This new experience represents a dream that has turned into reality. I also admit that when I saw the Prancing Horse logo for the first time at the entrance to the Fiorano track I really started to feel part of the Ferrari family.”

What does it mean to be able to represent a large country like China in international motor racing?

“It is a great honor, first of all, even if I think about the fact that I can inspire young Chinese or Asian drivers in their sporting journey. Mine can be an example to follow so that these young people can believe in themselves, hoping to one day have the opportunity to shine on an international stage, and to have a prominent place in motorsport at the highest levels.”

Photo by: Ferrari

Yifei Ye, Ferrari Competizioni GT

Who were your idols as a child?

“I mention more than one name. I looked up to drivers of different generations and was inspired by the videos and images of, for example, the sporting rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. In more recent years, I think at the beginning of the twenty-first century, I think the challenge on the track between two champions like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso was incredible.”

What is your dream for the future?

“If becoming an official Ferrari driver is a milestone and a new starting point in my career, my dream is to become the first Chinese driver to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the first to become World Champion in a championship FIA”.