At the beginning of this year, the Association of Basque Consumers and Users and Facua issued a complaint against Yelmo Cines following complaints made by some cinema customers. The way in which the company had imposed the standard of Do not allow outside food to enter in some of its rooms in Vitoria and Bizkaia. And that, of course, generated a lot of discomfort. Now the Basque Consumer Institute sentences the film chain to pay a fine.

Freedom for consumers

There have been many times in which social networks have been filled with messages in which different people criticize how Yelmo Cines had prevented them from entering food or drinks from outside. In summer, we remember how the recently deceased tweeter, El Hematocrítico, criticized a similar situation. His case was that of many other people who are now happy to see how he has become a professor. make Yelmo Cines pay a fine of 30,001 euros.

What is going to hurt Yelmo Cines is not the value of the fine, although it surely does that too, but rather that a precedent is established that will prevent them from continuing with their policy. Because the most likely thing is that the complaints from Facua and the different regional entities will accumulate and that those 30,001 euros will end up multiplying in an uncontrolled manner. To avoid this, Yelmo Cines will have to give in and allow customers what they demand: being able to choose where to buy their snacks to watch the movie.

A cinema is not a restaurant

The clause that Yelmo Cines had in which it argued that food or drinks could not be brought in from outside the premises has ended up being considered abusive. The main reason is that the argument conveyed by consumers has been reaffirmed, who believe that Yelmo Cines stores’ main business is to allow viewers to enjoy movies and cinematographic experiences. Beyond that, they offer popcorn, drinks or other types of food ends up being a secondary factor that complements the main experience. And, therefore, what viewers want to bring from their homes or buy in other stores should not be taken into account as a condition.

The complaint made indicates that Yelmo Cines was making use, from its own point of view, of a decree from 2019 registered in Euskadi. It specifies that movie theaters have the possibility of limit food or drink consumption within its facilities. However, it is justified that if they wanted to make use of this decree, they would have to prohibit the consumption of these elements in their entirety and not just those that come from outside the cinema. That, of course, could not enter into Yelmo’s plans in view of the fact that a large part of the cash they make comes from the sale of these products.

For now, this is just a first stone on the path that is being prepared so that Yelmo Cines will have to withdraw its demand from all its cinemas and will not be able to reopen. limit the freedom of your clients. After the victory obtained in Euskadi, Facua has in hand the complaint before the courts of Madrid. That will be the real battle in which they will try to demonstrate how abusive their clause is and the way in which, relying on a very particular right of admission, they are preventing customers from introducing food according to their preference.

Taking this into account, in Euskadi possibly no need to continue suffering the Yelmo Cines norm, but for the situation to be the same in the rest of Spain we will still have to wait. However, the end of the imposition of the chain is becoming closer.

It is news worthy of celebration, even though it will mean a possible reduction in income for cinema chains like Yelmo. The problem these days is that the prices of soft drinks, popcorn and other food in cinemas have become disproportionately expensive. And as much as the tradition of buying popcorn and a drink with the ticket is full of nostalgia, It is no longer economically viable. like decades ago. Hence, consumers look for these products in cheaper stores or even cut corners and choose to watch movies on Netflix. A change in prices by cinemas would also not hurt to solve part of the problem.