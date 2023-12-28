The wheel brand BBS has a new owner and can make a splash.

Of course, as editors of Autoblog, we are regularly accused of having a favorite car brand. That we only write positively about this and do not want to hear all negative opinions. In the case of the undersigned, this is not the case when it comes to car brands, but secretly it is when it comes to rims: BBS.

It is one of the most legendary and one of the most famous rim brands. You would think they would be doing well, but that is disappointing. The brand is often in financial malaise. There are several reasons why that is. One of the most important is that BBS also manufactures many rims for car brands and that the health of BBS is somewhat related to the car sales of their customers.

New owner BBS

In any case, that was the reason why they went bankrupt the last time – in 2020. At that time, KW Automotive took over. We suspected that things would turn out well for the brand, but nothing could be further from the truth. Once again the store went bankrupt.

A big, well-known name in the field of wheels, there must be something to do with that, right? That's exactly what they thought ISH Management Services. That is part of the Turkish conglomorate Business Global Technical Construction. They have now bought BBS and are going to make something out of it. That makes a difference for the 270 employees who work there.

No golden future: now?

We expected that BBS would have a golden future under KW Automotive. The two companies are quite complementary to each other. KW just hasn't really done much to make BBS more attractive. There was a new website and some accessories, but no new rim designs, even though fans have been complaining about this for years. This was all the more remarkable because KW had indicated that it would focus more on the aftermarket market than the OEM market.

Please note: this still concerns BBS GmbH. That is the manufacturer of cast and flowformed rims for the aftermarket. They also make OEM rims for brands such as Ferrari, Bentley and Porsche. BBS Motorsport and BBS Japan are completely separate from this. BBS Motorsport is part of BBS Japan and only sells forged rims and rims for racing. That's where the legendary BBS LM and Super RS ​​come from.

Photo credits: Mercedes-AMG CLA with 20 inch BBS CH-R II rims by @justawheelchairguy via Autoblog Spots.

