We are already eagerly looking forward to the F1 season for next year. Now we have nothing to do on the weekends for a few months, a very strange experience for us.

Almost everything is already known for the coming season. We know which teams will participate (although the name of AlphaTauri is uncertain) after Logan Sargeant’s confirmation we also know which drivers will participate. The calendar for 2024 has also already been announced. So there is one more thing: the Formula 1 sprint calendar 2024. No, that is not a variant of the tear-off calendar in the editor’s toilet.

F1 Sprint Calendar 2024

Just like last year, there will be 6 weekends with a sprint race next season. We have put them in a table for you:

Grand PrixDatum sprintraceChina GPApril 20Miami GPMay 4Austria GPJune 29October 19Brazil GPNovember 2Qatar GPNovember 30

What do we notice?

Well, that they have again focused on the end of the season. Last time, Max Verstappen became world champion after coming second during the sprint race of the Qatar GP. We had the secret hope that sprint races would be scheduled a little earlier in the season, but that did not happen.

It is the third time for Austria and Brazil to organize a sprint race. In Austin and Qatar it is the second time, this year the gentlemen drivers also rode there. For China and Miami it is the first time that they have been allowed to organize a sprint race. Compared to last year, the sprint races in Azerbaijan and Belgium are cancelled.

Anything else?

Will anything else change? Of course! There is a very good chance that the order will be changed, Autosport reports. This was initially free practice and qualifying for the main race on Friday. And then on Saturday the qualifying for the sprint and then the sprint race itself.

The intention is that qualifying for the race will move again to Saturday, and qualifying for the sprint to Friday. It’s not final yet, so expect an update on this soon. Of course we will share this with you for free on Autoblog!

