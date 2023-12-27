It seems like they want us out of the car, because driving in 2024 will be a bit more expensive again.

The car industry is in the corner where the blows are falling. It has never really been cheap, but in 2024 it will – once again – become a lot more expensive.

The reason is of course simple: people have to drive, so it is easy to raise taxes. In addition, the car is of course the source of all evil, so these rabid polluters have to suffer a heavy financial blow.

There will once again be higher costs for the car owner in the coming year. The government has taken another nice package of measures to make driving AGAIN more expensive.

Motor vehicle tax

This will increase, but not for everyone. This is because the province itself may levy additional taxes on the motor vehicle tax, the so-called surcharges. Are you from North Holland? Then you will have to deal with an increase of 7%. In South Holland, motor vehicle tax will increase by 3%. It is not known what Flevoland will do, but nothing will change in the remaining provinces.

There will still be an exemption for electric vehicles in 2024. This will not expire until the end of the coming year. Then there will be a so-called 'quarter rate' for two years. Then you pay 25% of what an equally heavy petrol version would cost. In 2026, the Dutch government will make electric cars even less interesting by simply charging the normal rate. We are curious how that will turn out.

BPM

The BPM is also going up, and not by a small amount either. This is not new, by the way. The BPM amount per gram of CO2 is often slightly increased at the start of a new year and this is no different in 2024. The ANWB has calculated that the standard Golf cost 30,0610 euros in 2016 and now costs 38,390 euros. The increase in the BPM will ensure that even fewer new cars will be sold and used car prices will rise even further.

This means that people continue to drive their old cars for longer. So with this specific environmental measure, the government ensures that the Dutch vehicle fleet is quite old and therefore worse for the environment. And we doubt the increases will lead to more revenue, as sales are likely to fall further. Special.

Fuel

Refueling will also become more expensive again. There will be an excise tax increase of 10 cents. This includes VAT, but without an inflation correction. The Ministry of Finance can still implement this. The current Minister of Finance will have a position elsewhere from January 8, so we find ourselves in the strange position of the current Climate Minister also joining the Ministry of Finance.

SEPP

The pot for private individuals to purchase an electric car – the SEPP, Subsidy for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals – will remain unchanged in 2024. In fact, the pot has been replenished again. For a new car you get 2,950 euros from the government, for a used car it is 2,000 euros. Indeed, the same as in 2023.

