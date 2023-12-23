loading…

Thousands of Houthi fighters who completed their military training attend a parade with light and heavy weapons in Amran, Yemen, on December 20, 2023. Photo/Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency

SANAA – The spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi group, Mohammed Abdul Salam, asked members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to follow Malaysia's example by banning Israeli cargo ships from docking at their ports as a rejection of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

“Yemen's naval operations are not a source of concern for anyone except the Zionist entity that is pushing it to stop its aggression and lift its siege of Gaza, and the whole world must take this position and not allow this entity to overstep its bounds, violating all existing boundaries of values ​​and sanctities ,” emphasized Abdul Salam on X.

He warned the world of Israel's plans to expand the conflict in the region and provided Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with assistance.

This refers to the international coalition led by the United States (US) to confront the Houthis in the Red Sea.

The US-led coalition includes Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain. Greece will reportedly join.

Abdul Salam praised Malaysia's announcement of its intention not to accept Israeli ships in protest against the war in Gaza, and accused Israel of violating international law through “massacres and brutality against Palestinians”.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the decision to impose a maritime ban on ships affiliated with Israel, especially ZIM, Israel's largest shipping company.

The Houthi group has imposed a total ban on Israel-bound ships traveling through the Red Sea and towards the Israeli port of Eilat, causing shipping giants to change course and avoid the waterway altogether.

The Houthi action was the first real step for an Arab country to implement strict sanctions against Israel's genocidal actions in the Gaza Strip.

