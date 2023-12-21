loading…

Yemeni Houthi forces hijack the Galaxy Leader cargo ship. The Houthi leader has now threatened to attack US warships if the country of Yemen is attacked. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Leader Hothi Yaman Abdel-Malek al-Houthi threatened to attack United States (US) warships if Washington targets Yemeni territory.

The Houthi group, which controls large swaths of territory in Yemen after years of war, has since last month fired drones and missiles at international ships sailing through the Red Sea, attacks it says are a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

The US has formed a coalition of 10 countries called the “Maritime Security Initiative” to patrol the Red Sea to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

“We will not stand idly by if America is tempted to commit stupid acts by targeting our country or going to war against our country,” said Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (21/12/2023).

“Any American who targets our country will be our target, and we will make American warships, interests and navigation targets of our missiles, drones and military operations,” al-Houthi continued in a televised speech.

The crisis in the Red Sea emerged from the war between Israel and Hamas, the latest conflict in the Middle East pitting the US and its allies against regional power Iran and its Arab militia proxies.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas invaded southern Israel, where Israeli authorities said about 1,200 people were killed in the attack and hundreds more were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as prisoners.

Israel's bombing and counter-invasion of Gaza, which Israeli officials say is aimed at destroying Hamas, has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Iranian proxies including the Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah have fired rockets at Israel since the conflict began. Meanwhile, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks in the Red Sea, threatening to target all ships heading to Israel and warning shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

The attack has disrupted a key trade route connecting Europe and North America with Asia via the Suez Canal and caused container shipping costs to rise sharply as companies seek to send their goods via alternative, often longer, routes.

A coalition of 10 countries has launched an operation codenamed “Operation Prosperity Guardian”. Coalition forces from Britain, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, along with the US, will carry out joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the adjacent Gulf of Aden.

“As long as America wants to go to war directly with us, they must know that we are not the ones who are afraid of them, and that they are facing the entire people,” al-Houthi said.

He warned America against sending troops to Yemen, saying: “They will face something tougher than what they faced in Afghanistan and what they suffered in Vietnam.”

(but)