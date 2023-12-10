loading…

The Yemeni military is on full alert due to the threat of war from Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Minister of Information of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Dhaifullah al-Shami stressed that the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to face any possible military scenario.

This was after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his regime would act militarily against the Arab country if the United States failed to do so.

“We are ready to face any military action against ourselves,” said Dhaifullah al-Shami, reported by Press TV.

He added that Yemeni forces have used whatever they have in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.

“Any ship that attempts to deliver shipments to Israel will be our target,” Shami said.

According to a report by Israeli publication N12News, Netanyahu has told Biden that Israel will act militarily against the Ansarullah resistance movement in Yemen if the US fails to take any action.

N12News posted on Saturday Bab el-Mandab Sea and Strait.

“Tzachin Hanegbi to Amit Segal Ben Caspit: Netanyahu tells Biden…- if you don’t act against Hutu, we will act militarily,” the post on X said.

The Yemeni army has warned that it will prevent the passage of all ships heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea, and stressed that they will become legitimate targets if they pass through the country’s territorial waters.