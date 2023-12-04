Last July we were talking about a controversy that had broken out on the networks around the prohibition of the Yelmo cinema chain to prohibit entry to theaters with food or drink purchased abroad. It was not the first time: for a couple of years, the signs prohibiting it had become a constant presence in the chain and a source of criticism against its theaters.

At the time we contacted the consumer association FACUA, which participated in the controversy, and they made it very clear to us that legally the chain could not implement this ban. At that time, FACUA had already taken Yelmo to court for this reason, but it is now that we have the ruling from Kontsumobide, the Basque Consumer Institute.

From there, Yelmo Cines has been fined 30,001 euros after FACUA’s complaint for abusive clause. FACUA pointed out that the main activity of a cinema is the exhibition of films and not catering, so they could not impose restrictions in that sense, much more so if the company sells its own food inside the venue.

It is not the only lawsuit that the company has underway: in the Community of Madrid, FACUA and Consumores de Acción also filed an injunction action in the courts of first instance for the posters that warn of the ban. To do this, the company relies on a supposed right of admission that, as FACUA specified in its lawsuit, is contrary to the legislation. At the moment, this procedure is pending the trial.

It is the first time that Yelmo has been fined for this matter, but not the first judicial resolution for this type of conflict, since there are a couple of legal precedents. In Cádiz, the Delegation of the Autonomous Government carried out measures that declared the admission conditions of the rooms illegal. In Zafra, in addition, a venue was fined in 2019 for preventing access to spectators with outside food and drink.

