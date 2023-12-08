Yellowstone is one of the most famous series in American history. However, his production is being a collection of dramas and fights.

The filming of Yellowstone has ended with a clean punch. The creator of the western series, Taylor Sheridan, and the star Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, have starred in an unusual story resolving their disputes and differences through physical fights, as revealed by Hauser himself in an interview with Men’s Journal .

Cole Hauser jokingly explained how he has often been involved in bar fights. The Yellowstone actor argued that sometimes fights are faster and more effective at solving problems than dialogue. It was mentioned that Taylor Sheridan and the actor had gotten into physical confrontations in the past. But no specific details were provided about when this occurred or how it ended.

Why did the creator and the actor fight?

These details come to light amidst a very recent legal controversy with Yellowstone. After all, a ranch owned by Taylor Sheridan is suing Cole Hauser’s coffee company known as Free Rein Coffee Company. Because? Basically, for trademark infringement.

According to the lawsuit filed by Bosque Ranch against Free Rein, Hauser’s coffee brand logo is similar to Bosque Ranch’s logo design. Therefore, that could confuse consumers. So far, neither party has publicly commented on what legal action will be taken.

Despite these controversies, as well as the problems with Kevin Costner, Yellowstone will end in just a year. However, fans can expect two new spin-offs. Following the success of prequels 1883 and 1923, series 1944 and 2024 have been announced. These shows, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will delve into original narratives, following the distinctive style that has made Yellowstone a cultural phenomenon world.

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.