Alert! Montana is in the eye of the storm, and Yellowstone is to blame. Now we explain what is happening.

The television show Yellowstone has managed to thrill viewers, but also… It is causing havoc in the state! As? Here is the plot of this drama in real life.

Paramount's hit series Yellowstone, known for showcasing the charm of Montana, has attracted a multitude of fans who are now flocking to 'The Treasure State.' This, paradoxically, has fueled gentrification in Montana, driving away locals and making life there too expensive.

Everyone wants to live in that state.

The show revolves around the Dutton family and their ranch, with Kevin Costner as their patriarch, John Dutton, fighting against greedy real estate developers. The irony, however, is that this show has attracted a wave of wealthy fans who are moving in droves, driving out locals and turning Montana into an expensive and elitist area.

SkyShowtime

This is not the first case in which a program causes such a migration. The Lord of the Rings trilogy fueled harmful tourism in New Zealand, and the Outlander series transformed the Scottish Highlands into a tourist destination.

It is estimated that in 2021 more than 67% of visitors were due to Yellowstone. This rush of tourists drastically altered life in Montana. Bozeman went from a paradise to a city where the median home price doubled to more than $700,000. Small businesses are closing due to high rents, transforming the quaint town into a commercial hub.

The impact has been devastating: families are forced to sell ancestral properties, and public lands disappear as real estate investors buy properties. However, rising costs are discouraging some from moving, which could signal a possible slowdown in this boom, especially as the series is expected to come to an end soon.

Yellowstone

But Yellowstone's legacy could endure. Despite these ups and downs, the series and its spin-offs could continue to inspire the masses to move west, impacting life in Montana in unpredictable ways.

Do you like this series as much as we do? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

Yellowstone can be seen on SkyShowtime. Although it depends on the country you live in, since their catalog varies.

Source: NPR.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.