Make no mistake: MX has been going strong for a while. However, the surge that is predicted for 2024 (and beyond) has characteristics of a boom. Triumph, Ducati, “indecent proposals (and contracts),” arms race and bullishness

Motocross West, December 1st. Calendars in hand, just as a pretext. Those from theItalian and the 2024 World Cup. In total, also considering the Nations and Regions Trophies, there are around thirty first viewings, for an overwhelming season of Motocross films that has once again filled the cinemas. It is the success, without any doubt to be attributed to the promoters and motorcycle clubs, to the brands involved and to the passionate operators of a sector that is not at all easy, who wanted and knew how to invest in a courageous and prudent manner at the same time. We could say visionary, were it not for the fact that the explosive result is plain to see, even for the most short-sighted. It is also a now tremendously concrete hypothesis, if you consider that the intercontinental “Western” Motocross has managed to surround and put even the Gods and temples of the Made in USA basin under pressure.

The phenomenon has the characteristics of a real boom. And the almost knee-jerk interventions of Triumph e Ducati they are just the pyrotechnic part of the show in an atmosphere that is becoming incandescent. Almost more important seems to be the attribution of a absolute value of Motocross in the image and likeness of a necessity of being. Let’s be clear: the “free” off-roading of the trails and Enduro meets ever greater and unmotivated, and therefore greater, forms of irreducible obstructionism. The off-road vehicle… on the track, on the contrary, has eliminated the few objections, is doing well and responds loudly to the demand for entertainment, competition and… seats. It should be said, certainly taking sides, that Motocross is good not only for motorcycling in general but, a more important and absolutely topical aspect, for the image of the motorbikes, of the brand, of a great commercial horizon that revolves around the fulcrum of Motorsport.

Ducati and Triumph are the testimony and the “proven proof” (even worth trying). Ducati had ventured onto earth in the mid-sixties and had developed a “Motocross” around a legendary single-cylinder. Having barely touched the ground, she decided to return to more gentle advice, she returned to the asphalt of the original Scrambler and pursued an evolution of incredible, extraordinary success between curbs and finish lines. Today, this widespread success places it at the top of the world a World whose center has returned to Europewhich uniquely identifies it and which overflows from the almost still incredible deeds of Francesco Bagnaia and MotoGP, Ducati “dares” to return to earth with the quintessence of an off-road motorcycle: a Ducati Motocross Racing whose image and evolution is entrusted to the legendary embassy of an Olympic (in the sense of the mountain) and strictly elitist name like that of Antonio Cairoli. It was necessary? Maybe not, but in fact it is a strategy considered important, if not essential, of the Company.

Triumph already had its own legendary form of reading of the Brand, indestructible and recyclable a thousand times. He had the absolute image and an idea of ​​a motorcycle “adapted” to off-road use already consigned to legend by great escapes and, above all, by the choice of Steve McQueen to use a Triumph in the Six Days International Enduro of the American National Team. Can you imagine a more effective and unconditional means of image communication, today that we cannot free ourselves from the habit of starting by evoking and recalling memories? No, right? Yet Triumph, today, is not afraid to enter the World Championship arena directly with a motorbike which, at the moment, is only a racing prototype with unlimited responsibility, and is not afraid to push personalities of the caliber of Ricky Carmichael e Ivan Cervantes to put our face to the blessing of the new, revolutionary product.

It will be said that, from time to time, the adults can (and must) bet to change (for the better) one’s future, and that donuts don’t always succeed with the hole. Ducati with that Motocross of afterthought and, let’s be merciless, Triumph with that idea of ​​changing the world of scooters (sigh). It’s true, but it’s also true that today betting is increasingly a game of accounts that have to be added up a priori, and therefore limit the margin of weakness of the bet itself. From this perspective there is only one reliable answer that responds to the criterion of doubt, and that is that the “noise” of a Motocross bike does not disturb at all and, indeed, it represents, in its maximum propensity towards the limit of that freedom of excess that only the Motocross track can provide, the idea of ​​an irresistible appeal.

For this reason one might say (and we think so) that putting in a lot of dollars (in the end not as many as for other Motosport appeals), technological and industrial commitment, and above all the face, is not only completely legitimate, but even appropriate. And for this reason, even more, we think that 2024 will be a memorable season for Motocross even before it beginsto comfort a great truth that shines through and transpires: Motorcycle is a great thing!

