Yamaha is one of the most prestigious manufacturers of audio devices on the market. It has just been put up for sale, with a view to the Christmas market, a CD player called Yamaha CD-C603.What’s special about it? It is a rare CD changer capable of handling up to five discs.

Los CD changers They were very popular 20 years ago, when the record music market had reached its peak. Many people had hundreds of CDs, and constantly changing discs was a bit of a pain. One of the reasons why digital music has prevailed.

A CD changer is a CD player that can handle more than one. There are models focused on the professional market, such as the Kenwood KDC-C719MP, which supports up to 10 discs. The Yamaha CD-C603 is intended for the home market, and accepts up to five discs.

This is how the Yamaha CD-C603 record changer works

What these music players do is handle several CDs at the same time, and play one or the other as you need. This way you save having to continually insert and remove a single disk.

The novelty of this Yamaha CD-C603 is that it is capable of changing discs while it is playing music, so you do not notice the change.

Yamaha

We are before a premium CD playerso it has high-end features present in other Yamaha devices.

According to What Hi-Fi?, the technology Pure Direct Turns off the digital audio output and disconnects the screen during playback, reducing noise interference for the purest sound.

with his Floating laser pickup mechanism, isolates the reading laser from vibrations. He Intelligent Digital Servo It is a digital processing designed to detect and compensate for any signal problems, or speed problems with the motor that spins the CD.

This Yamaha CD changer plays CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs, but be careful, It is also a premium digital player that accepts WAV and FLAC formats up to 24-bit/96 kHz via the front panel USB input.

In 2023, Yamaha has marketed a new CD changer. It is not such a crazy idea, since CDs, vinyl and cassettes are once again breaking sales records. Of course, its price is not cheap. It costs about 550 euros plus VAT.