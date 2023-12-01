It’s a mid-November morning, cold, humid, with a gray sky. Unknown track, no one has ridden on the new Cervesina layout yet. A race bike, fit for a museum given the recent victory at the CIV. You understand that the elements to be nervous are all there. But as soon as we get on the bike Yamaha R6 ex Corsi we are amazed at how “easy” the bike is. It’s a race-winning bike. We therefore thought we were dealing with a grumpy vehicle, which only spins high, and which is difficult to bend. But it’s quite the opposite. In the saddle we find ourselves having to deal with racing-type control blocks, rear brake on the handlebars (what a great convenience for correcting trajectories!), modified seat and wrap-around fairing. The saddle is positioned higher than on the standard bike, the footrests further back.

The first thing that strikes us is the engine. The work carried out – top secret – brought the power of this R6 close to 140 CV. But more than the power itself, it is how it is delivered that amazes us. Anyone who has ever driven a production R6 knows that it revs very high, to get out of corners strong you have to keep it revved. Here, however, already at mid-scale you have plenty of power to exit the curves with a vigorous, continuous push, which rises without hesitation up to 15,700/15,800 rpm, when the Christmas tree of warning lights lights up on the racing display, signaling that the time has come to change gear. Even if she seems to still have it. For its power and the way in which it is delivered the engine reminded us of a nice, full, full-bodied settemezzo.

Accompanied by an up&down quickshifter that works perfectly, and a delightful sound, amplified by the Akrapovič system, at the end of the new Cervesina straight we arrive at sixth gear, before attaching ourselves to the brakes for a decisive deceleration. Deceleration entrusted only to the muscular braking system, because the bike is very free from engine braking. Choice made to facilitate cornering, where, in fact, she runs free as if on a track. It doesn’t get upset in the slightest and follows the set trajectory without hesitation. In terms of chassis, the bike is more supported when braking and opening, and when entering and traveling it is a scalpel.

Unlike other racing bikes we have tried, which are difficult, rough, grumpy, where you really have to be a rider to ride, this R6 struck us with its “ease”. It doesn’t require you to open the right throttle knob completely at all times, but lets itself be driven more amicably. Always, however, going very fast.