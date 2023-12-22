Yamaha calls Valentino Rossi again

Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli in an interview with Gpone.com confirmed the Japanese team's desire to return to having a satellite team starting from 2025: Valentino Rossi's VR46 team is still on pole. “It's one of our goals.”

“Certainly the first team for us to choose would be that of Valentino Rossi, he is a Yamaha ambassador and our relationships are known. The idea we have now is to have a direct synergy with the satellite team to work together.”

It was a decidedly negative 2023 for Yamaha: “Without any doubt it was the worst season since I started in MotoGP, long because we had the Sprints and it was stingy with results. Unfortunately we understood from the beginning that the situation would It was difficult and, at a certain point, the only thing we tried to do within the team was not to complain, but to try to optimize what we had as much as possible, even if we had already done it the previous year” , explained the Yamaha manager.

The decline certainly didn't start this year: “We had been able to hide our limits in the last two years because the others had had problems at the beginning. This year, however, everyone started strong, with competitive bikes, and we were faced with reality.”

Fabio Quartararo asked the team and Yamaha to dare: “We took risks because Yamaha was not used to giving the riders new features that had not yet been tested by the testers. We had nothing to lose and we tried to anticipate something. In the end some improvements it's been there in the last few races. Now I hope to start from Sepang a little further forward than we finished in Valencia.”