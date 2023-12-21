Yakuza: Like a Dragondeveloped and published by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, embraces a new conquest in its history. The title, in this sense, has sold 1.8 million copies worldwide, with the series now at 21 million units sold.

This was revealed by SEGA in a dedicated report during the last appointment with investors, a number that could also increase with the new iterations of the iconic franchise. Ichiban Kasuga, a henchman of a low-ranking Tokyo yakuza family, is sentenced to 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Never losing hope, Ichiban serves his sentence and returns to freedom only to discover that no one is waiting for him to return and that his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most.

Previous article

Atlas Fallen: Deck 13 features upcoming content