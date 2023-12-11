In recent days, Israel’s political and military leaders have spoken openly about their plans to kill top Hamas commanders, and in particular Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader inside the Gaza Strip whom Israel considers primarily responsible for the attack on the civilians of October 7th. Last week the Israeli army surrounded Sinwar’s house in Khan Yunis, the city where he was born and raised, without finding him (as expected: Israel believes Sinwar is in the underground tunnels dug under the Strip), while a councilor He said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “it’s only a matter of time before we get to him.”

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has announced that its objective is to “destroy Hamas”, and for some days it has been focusing on finding and killing the leaders of the group: it would be the only way to present a tangible success for a mission that would otherwise it is almost impossible to complete. Many analysts argue that killing Hamas leaders does not mean destroying the group, but Yahya Sinwar actually has a prominent role within Hamas, of which he has been a part almost since its founding.

Sinwar spent more than two decades in prison in Israel, convicted of killing Israeli soldiers. He was freed in 2011 following a huge exchange of over a thousand Palestinian prisoners in exchange for an Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. Since then, Sinwar has become one of Hamas’ most prominent leaders and the main proponent of the practice of taking hostages to extract concessions from Israel. This is also why he is considered one of the creators of the October 7 attack, together with Mohammed Deif, the head of the al Qassam brigades, the military arm of Hamas.

Very little is known about Sinwar’s private life: we know that he is just over 60 years old and that he was born in a refugee camp in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. Starting in the mid-1980s he joined Hamas, which was then an expanding political movement, and contributed to the creation of al Majd, the group’s first security apparatus, which acted as both a military contingent and internal police.

Sinwar was particularly concerned with finding and punishing (in most cases killing) Palestinians suspected of working as informants for Israel. The Wall Street Journal spoke to Israeli officials who interrogated Sinwar after his arrest, who said he at the time confessed to personally killing 12 alleged Palestinian informants. According to Israeli officials, none of the people killed were informers, but this information cannot be independently verified.

In 1988 Sinwar was arrested by the Israeli army for killing two soldiers and was sentenced to several life sentences. He spent the next 23 years in prison, where he learned Hebrew and, as he would later say, tried to study how the “enemy,” Israel, thinks and acts.

In 2006, an armed Hamas group surprised a contingent of Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza Strip and captured one of them, nineteen-year-old Gilad Shalit: Sinwar’s brother was among the organizers of the attack. Negotiations for Shalit’s release lasted years and Sinwar himself participated in them from prison. Ultimately, in 2011 Israel agreed to release 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Shalit alone. Sinwar was also among the freed prisoners.

A week after his release, Sinwar gave an interview in which he said Hamas should capture more Israeli soldiers to ensure the liberation of more Palestinians.

In 2011, Hamas already governed the Gaza Strip, after having won the civil war against the moderate Palestinian faction Fatah a few years earlier, and Sinwar quickly became one of its main leaders. He returned to dealing with internal repression, and in 2016 he was involved in the murder of Mahmoud Ishtiwi, one of Hamas’ military leaders convicted of “moral crimes”. It was never known why Ishtiwi was killed: according to some, he collaborated with Israel or with neighboring Arab countries, but a version that has been widely circulated is that Hamas leaders had discovered that he was having a homosexual relationship.

In 2017, Sinwar was appointed political leader of Hamas within the Strip, one of the organization’s most important roles.

Sinwar is not the only Hamas leader. The group has a widespread structure, designed specifically to prevent killings and arrests from putting it in crisis. In addition to Sinwar and the aforementioned Deif, head of the al Qassam brigades, the most important political leader of Hamas should be Ismail Haniyeh, who, however, has been in exile in Doha, Qatar for years now. His deputy Saleh Arouri, another extremely influential person in the organization, is instead in exile in Beirut, Lebanon.

In normal times the Hamas leadership makes decisions in a collegial manner involving all leaders, even those abroad, but the isolation brought about by the war means that today Hamas military operations are effectively managed by Sinwar, with the Deif’s help: this makes Sinwar the main wanted man of the Israeli army.

Despite this, many analysts insist that, precisely because the structure of Hamas is widespread and collegial, Sinwar’s killing would be a serious blow to the group, but would not cause the “destruction of Hamas” that Israeli leaders speak of.