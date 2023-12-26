loading…

The al-Qassam Brigades managed to kill more than 1500 Israeli soldiers during the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – In his first public message since the October 7 attack, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar claimed that the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, had “targeted” more than 5,000 Israeli soldiers and officers. Sinwar also claimed the brigade had killed around 1,500 people.

Sinwar always exaggerates the achievements of the Palestinian fighting group in the war against Israel. “Hamas is facing a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle against Israel,” said Sinwar, in his political speech, reported by the Times of Israel.

He also claimed that Hamas was on its way to destroy the Israel Defense Forces. “Hamas said Hamas would not submit to the conditions of the occupation,” he said.

However, the IDF's death toll of Israeli soldiers is one-tenth of what the terror leader alleged. According to the IDF, 156 soldiers have so far been killed in ground operations in Gaza. More than 300 members of the security forces were killed in the initial Hamas attack on 7 October.

He claimed that around 3,500 Israeli soldiers were seriously injured or disabled, while the figure according to the IDF was less than 200.

He further said that Hamas had completely or partially destroyed 750 Israeli military vehicles. Although the IDF has not provided official figures, the commander of the IDF Technology and Maintenance Corps, Brigadier General Ariel Shima, said in early November that very few IDF vehicles were damaged beyond repair, and that most of the affected vehicles returned to combat.

Earlier, Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh returned to Qatar from Cairo to discuss with exiled terror group officials an Egyptian proposal for a two-week ceasefire that could become a permanent truce if Hamas agrees to allow the Palestinian technocratic government to take control of Gaza, and ultimately gradually released all Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening reiterated his long-standing stance that the Gaza attacks will not stop until Hamas is destroyed. He has repeatedly emphasized that the three pillars of Israel's campaign are destroying Hamas, removing it from power in Gaza, and freeing the hostages.

“We are deepening the war in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said. “We will continue to fight until complete victory over Hamas. That is the only way to return the hostages, eliminate Hamas, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

Netanyahu acknowledged the “enormous harm” the war had done to IDF soldiers. “We are doing everything to protect the lives of our fighters,” Netanyahu said. “But there is one thing we will not do – we will not stop until we win.”

(ahm)