After Lupita Jones confirmed her departure as director of Miss Universe Mexicoand that Cynthia de la Vega was in charge of the contest; Ximena Navarrete expressed her position.

In a question and answer session through her Instagram account, the former beauty queen opened up to her followers, who asked her why she never wanted to take on the position of director in Mexico, given her background in the franchise.

“Since I won Miss Universe, many have asked me about this. They have asked me if I would like to take it, if I would have wanted to be the national director. The truth is no. My only goal was always to win Miss Universe.”he expressed.

In addition to this, the model expressed that being director of this pageant requires a lot of time and dedication, something that she said she does not have for now.

“If I had that position, I would be completely obsessed with making someone else win and I don’t have time for that right now. I think it’s a job that requires a lot of presence and I can’t do this type of work right now, because I’m doing other types of work that are also very important.”, he emphasized

Despite her statements, she hoped that all Mexicans who participate in Miss Universe Mexico can continue winning several contests and obtain the fourth crown.

Ximena Navarrete Rosete is a Mexican model born in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

She studied Nutrition at the Universidad del Valle de Atemajac, but interrupted her studies to participate in “Our Beauty Jalisco” in 2009, where she was the winner.

In 2010 she made history by taking the “Miss Universe” crown in a beauty pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to being a model, the Mexican also participated in different television programs such as “La tempestad” in 2013, Premios TVyNovelas (Mexico) in 2012, as well as in the broadcast of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

In 2017 she married the Mexican businessman and politician Juan Carlos Valladares.

In 2021, she had her first-born daughter Ximena Valladares Navarrete, who was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

In March of this year she had her second son, whom she named Juan Carlos Valladares Navarrete.

