You won't be able to release it for Christmas, but you still have time to receive it for Three Kings. If you were thinking about changing your smartphone, the best mid-range Xiaomi Redmi with 5G connection, huge battery and good AMOLED screen. And right now its price is plummeting with this discount. So go ahead and take a look at this sale.

Finding a good, beautiful and cheap mobile phone is not easy, we know it well. However, with offers like today's, you will have it a little less difficult if you were thinking of getting a new smartphone for these dates. Specifically, we bring you the powerful Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. A Xiaomi phone that has everything good about the brand and is the top of the range of the Note 12 series, the latest that Redmi has launched. You want to know more? Keep reading!

Redmi's most powerful mobile

This Redmi smartphone is the most complete in: screen, battery, cameras and performance. Hence, it is the top of the range of the Note 12 series of this Xiaomi brand. To start, you can enjoy its incredible 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it offers you a maximum brightness of 900 nits and compatibility with Dolby Vision; you can take advantage of this last feature with movies, for example.

On the other hand, being the most complete smartphone, it has the best performance of this Redmi series. Inside it does not hide a Spandragon, but it does hide a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 of 6nm. In addition, this mobile comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In addition to the screen and processor, we must talk about its enormous battery. This Xiaomi Redmi terminal with 5G comes with a cell of 5.000 mAh. So you won't have a single worry about autonomy, it will arrive at the end of the day without problems. But, if you need to charge it, its 120W fast charging They will be what you are looking for. In just 19 minutes you can reach 100%. A real beast for a mid-range smartphone.

Triple camera and 200 megapixels

Another of the most important points of the best Xiaomi Redmi mid-range can be found in its camera. In fact, even though it is from this range, it has a great photographic section. It has incredible hardware enhanced with good software. Hence you will be able to take incredible photos. Regarding the configuration of your triple rear camerathese are the features: 200 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

It should be noted that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G camera comes with optical image stabilization (OIS). So it improves the sharpness of the image and not only this, you can also enjoy 4K video recording. So their cameras will give you a lot of play at all times.

The price? A real bargain. This smartphone was priced at €499.99 with 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of internal memory. However, in Miravia You can find this top mid-range phone for only €335. Plus, if it's your first purchase, you can get an additional discount with the welcome coupon. Don't think twice and launch the best Redmi in the mid-range.