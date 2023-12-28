In February 2012 in Xataka we analyzed a new mobile phone from a manufacturer unknown to the vast majority. It was the Xiaomi Mi-One, a terminal that showed good results and that would become the first of a long (very long) lineage.

Over time, Xiaomi's good work made more and more people talk about the brand. The Mi 2S and especially the Mi3 consolidated that image. The founder and CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, readily accepted being described as the Chinese Steve Jobs, but at the same time he stated that he did not want people to compare Xiaomi with Apple, but with Amazon.





Hi Steve. Oh, no.

Jun was playing the game.

Of course I wanted to be compared to Apple. There was no better reference in the world of smartphones, and Xiaomi did not take long to take advantage of that popularity to expand and show your particular shamelessness. The manufacturer did many things well, but it copied Apple mercilessly over and over again.

Still, the truth is that there probably weren't many people who believed that Xiaomi would get to where it has. Its market share remained modest until the second quarter of 2017.

At that time the firm had just presented its iPhone, and a little later the Xiaomi Mi Mix would arrive with those 6.4 inches that we analyzed and criticized (ha!) despite starting the trend of bezel-less phones. In November 2017, the brand officially arrived in Spain – until then you had to buy imported ones – and began its definitive takeoff.

The thing worked: The terminals were good, pretty and (above all) cheap. Xiaomi would soon begin its split: the Redmis were born that attacked the entry-level range while the “pure” Xiaomis began to look closely at Apple also in price.

The evolution of the brand in this section is evident: its most ambitious terminals are as expensive (or more) than Apple's. And while they did it and made us dizzy with dozens of models a year, they achieved precisely what they had set out to do. That which probably very few imagined when they began to learn about his journey.





Source: Statista.

As the Statista chart shows, They became one of the largest mobile manufacturers in the world. In August 2021 they were crowned kings of the global market, at least according to Counterpoint Research data, and today they occupy third position, tied with OPPO and only behind Samsung and Apple. In Spain, yes, they are currently unbeatable.

Lei Jun must be ecstatic: in just a decade he has achieved what seemed impossible: he faced true giants and managed to place his brand among the most important in the world.

Will it achieve the same with cars?

Today's presentation of the Xiaomi SU7 is certainly an amazing milestone for the firm. Lei Jun explained that this electric car is the result of just three years of work, but he also made it clear that this was just the beginning.





Xiaomi has always used Apple's iPhones as an argument to compare them with its own terminals in its events to present new models…





…and now it appears to be doing the same with Tesla.

“By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the top 5 automakers in the world,” he highlighted. In the various announcements that have been made in the company, Xiaomi has always pointed to Tesla as a reference, and with the Xiaomi SU7 it seems clear that the strategy to follow is the same: comparing oneself without complexes is the best way to try to demonstrate that they can compete with Elon Musk's firm. The idea is clear: to compete with Tesla.

Can he do it? Do we believe it?

As happened a decade ago in the field of mobile phones, It seems hard to think that I can achieve something like that.. Tesla has become the absolute benchmark in the electric car market, and Musk and all of his employees have had a hard time getting there.

And yet, Xiaomi has already shown that it could do it in the field of smartphones. It is almost ironic that the firm has presented its promising Xiaomi SU7 and has integrated into it an interesting driving assistance system, Xiaomi Pilot, especially when we have been talking for years about the theoretical possibility that Apple would do just this with its Project Titan . It's almost 2024 and the status of that project is uncertain, but meanwhile the Lei Jun guys have managed to launch their vehicle and get ahead of Tim Cook himself.

That, of course, might mean nothing. Apple may simply be waiting for better times to propose its hypothetical electric and autonomous car. And of course Xiaomi may encounter the same obstacles – and there are many – when it comes to competing in a market as established as the automotive market.

The reality here is that it will not compete only with Tesla, but with many of the traditional manufacturers, who have been trying to keep up with the times for a long time. So, everything remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Xiaomi apparently starts off on the right foot.

As he did with that Xiaomi Mi One.

In Xataka | “If we had come to Spain earlier, we would have already been number one”: Lei Jun, founder and global CEO of Xiaomi